Over 58% in Delhi 'very much satisfied' with Kejriwal as Delhi CM: Survey

Ahead of the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, the mood of the capital's voters weighs heavily in favour of Chief Minister In the Republic Day 'State of the Nation' survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with his performance as Chief Minister.

In the survey, released on Sunday, people from across the country expressed their views over important aspects with included rating the performance of their Chief Ministers, the state governments, the Leaders of the Opposition, their MLAs and MPs.

For Delhi, the survey hinted at a positive mood for the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government as 52.3 per cent of respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with its performance and 22.6 per cent said they were "satisfied to some extent" while only 25.2 per cent respondents thought the government did not work to their satisfaction.

A majority of the respondents also found Kejriwal's performance good as 58.8 per cent respondents said they were very much satisfied with their Chief Minister's performance, and 24.6 per cent said they were satisfied to some extent with his performance. Only 16.6 per cent respondents thought otherwise.

While Kejriwal and his government were given thumbs up by the respondents, the Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, did not impress Delhiites with 46.6 per cent respondents saying they were not at all satisfied with his performance, and only 20.6 per cent said they were very much satisfied with his work.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal is aiming for a third consecutive term as Chief Minister of the state, while the BJP has been riding on party's last year's performance in the Lok Sabha polls to form a "Triple engine" government in the state. BJP already leads the Central government, along with MCDs in Delhi.

The IANS-CVoter Republic Day SOTN survey findings were collated on the basis of data compiled over the previous 12 weeks running up to January 25. The sample size comprises of 30,240 people spread across 543 Lok Sabha seats. The margin of error is +/- 3 percent at the macro level and +/- 5 percent at the micro level.