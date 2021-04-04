People of Assam will always have to fight for their identity: Himanta Sarma

-
ALSO READ
Assam will fight against 'Love Jihad' if BJP again comes to power: Himanta
Assam assembly polls: EC transfers Himanta's cop brother from Goalpara
Assam polls: Conflict of cultures likely to be BJP's political discourse
Assam: BJP expels 7 more leaders for contesting against party candidates
336 fresh coronavirus cases take Assam's total tally to over 2,00,000
-
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said there will always be a challenge of identity in Assam and the people of the state will always have to fight for it.
As Assam will witness the third and last phase of Assam assembly elections, Sarma expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will undoubtedly form government in the state.
Speaking to ANI here today, he said, "There will always be a challenge of identity in Assam and the people of the state will always have to fight for it. There is no doubt that BJP will form the government in Assam."
On the last day of campaigning for the Assembly elections, he said that the BJP got an opportunity to reach out to around 1 to 1.5 crore people of the state during the election campaign.
"The people have cooperated throughout the election campaign and gave a lot of blessings and I am thankful to them. We got an opportunity to interact and reach out to around 1 to 1.5 crore people," added the Assam Minister.
Polling for the third and final phase of assembly polls in the state will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU