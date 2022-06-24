NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today

-
Droupadi Murmu, NDA's candidate for presidential elections, will file her nomination in Delhi on Friday. On Thursday, the 64-year-old tribal leader arrived in the national capital and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda to seek their support.
Murmu's nomination has been backed by many parties, as Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that his party would support the tribal leader. Besides, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Odisha CM, and BJP President Naveen Patnaik have also supported Murmu's candidature.
If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal leader to become a president.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, led by CM Hemant Soren, among the 17 Opposition parties who chose Yashwant Sinha as their joint candidate for presidential polls, is also expected to support Murmu's nomination by the NDA.
As the tribal leader will file her papers on Friday, PM Modi is expected to be the first proposer, while several leaders from BJP and other parties will also be among the proposers.
After meeting Murmu on Thursday, PM Modi said in a tweet, "Met Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India's development is outstanding."
Murmu will kickstart her campaign for presidential polls from Saturday as she has sought cooperation from everyone for the upcoming elections.
The Opposition's joint candidate, Sinha, will file his papers for the presidential polls on Monday, June 27.
