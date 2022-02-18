Punjab Assembly elections: PM Modi tears into Channi in poll rally

-
ALSO READ
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
Internal rift widens in Punjab Congress ahead of Assembly elections
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Navjot Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for talks
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for his "UP de bhaiye" remark and also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of insulting the Sikhs and Punjabis.
Lashing out at Channi over his remark, Modi asked if the CM could use the language for the land where Guru Ravidas and Sikh Guru Gobind Singh were born.
“He (Guru Gobind Singh) was born in Patna Sahib in Bihar. And you say you will not let people of Bihar enter. Will you then insult Guru Gobind Singh ji? Will you tolerate Guru Gobind Singh's insult? Will you insult the land where Guru Gobind Singh was born, will you use such language that you will not let people of that state enter here,” said Modi.
Stating that Punjab was facing many challenges, Modi accused the Congress of trying to take the state towards instability.
Attacking the AAP, Modi called it as Congress party's "partner in crime" and accused it of telling lies. He said the AAP government in Delhi does not have a Sikh minister. "Those people who have a government in Delhi and if you see their government, then you will come to know how much they insult Sikhs and Punjabis. When you go to Delhi, you will come to know," alleged Modi.
Modi also appealed to the “first-time” voters to be part of the change in Punjab.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU