Punjab Assembly elections: PM Modi tears into Channi in poll rally

Prime Minister on Thursday hit out at CM Charanjit Singh Channi for his "UP de bhaiye" remark and also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of insulting the Sikhs and Punjabis.

Lashing out at Channi over his remark, Modi asked if the CM could use the language for the land where Guru Ravidas and Sikh Guru Gobind Singh were born.

“He (Guru Gobind Singh) was born in Patna Sahib in Bihar. And you say you will not let people of Bihar enter. Will you then insult Guru Gobind Singh ji? Will you tolerate Guru Gobind Singh's insult? Will you insult the land where Guru Gobind Singh was born, will you use such language that you will not let people of that state enter here,” said Modi.

Stating that was facing many challenges, Modi accused the Congress of trying to take the state towards instability.

Attacking the AAP, Modi called it as Congress party's "partner in crime" and accused it of telling lies. He said the AAP government in Delhi does not have a Sikh minister. "Those people who have a government in Delhi and if you see their government, then you will come to know how much they insult Sikhs and Punjabis. When you go to Delhi, you will come to know," alleged Modi.

Modi also appealed to the “first-time” voters to be part of the change in

