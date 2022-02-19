Punjab polls 2022: Jalandhar's Football Chowk waits to score a goal again

-
ALSO READ
Punjab polls: Here're average assets of candidates, elected MLAs since 2004
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
UP Assembly polls: A long yearning for a story of infra development
China flavour in Punjab MSMEs' poll season bucket list
Assembly polls 2022: Migrants help build Punjab, says Channi on bhaiya row
-
Football Chowk, as the name suggests, is home to several sporting goods in Jalandhar. But even beyond Football Chowk, sports is quite central to this Punjab town. Cricket bats to gym equipment like dumbbells, barbells, you just name it.
Ahead of the election in Punjab, Vikas Verma, manufacturer of cricketing bats, spoke about the problems in business during the pandemic. Since “sports is not a necessity’’, the business took a toll, he said.
The bat manufacturer had to cut his staff by half in the production and sales side. Apart from other problems, raw material became very expensive.
Gurkirat Singh Kotli, minister for industries and commerce, Punjab, has called for a regulatory system to control inflation, without elaborating on it.
Varun Anand, manufacturer of gym equipment, shared similar concerns. But he pointed out that domestic demand went up. “Lockdowns impacted us, but instead of commercial enquiries, we benefitted from domestic demand. Since gyms were closed, people were using related machineries at home,” Anand said.
Naresh Gujral, Rajya Sabha MP of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), said the sports manufacturing industry in Jalandhar was hurt by Pakistan too as the country now offers a competitive price.
Expensive import due to higher customs duty added to the problems, Verma said. Even though China is not a cricket- playing nation, several items related to manufacturing of cricketing goods come from China.
SAD leader Gujral believes a "sports movement" can help revive businesses as well as resolve Punjab's drugs problems. "If we come to power, we will buy kits that will be distributed at very low prices or free across villages in Punjab," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU