Football Chowk, as the name suggests, is home to several sporting goods in Jalandhar. But even beyond Football Chowk, is quite central to this Punjab town. Cricket bats to gym equipment like dumbbells, barbells, you just name it.

Ahead of the election in Punjab, Vikas Verma, manufacturer of cricketing bats, spoke about the problems in business during the pandemic. Since “ is not a necessity’’, the business took a toll, he said.

The bat manufacturer had to cut his staff by half in the production and sales side. Apart from other problems, raw material became very expensive.

Gurkirat Singh Kotli, minister for industries and commerce, Punjab, has called for a regulatory system to control inflation, without elaborating on it.

Varun Anand, manufacturer of gym equipment, shared similar concerns. But he pointed out that domestic demand went up. “Lockdowns impacted us, but instead of commercial enquiries, we benefitted from domestic demand. Since gyms were closed, people were using related machineries at home,” Anand said.

Naresh Gujral, Rajya Sabha MP of (SAD), said the industry in Jalandhar was hurt by Pakistan too as the country now offers a competitive price.

Expensive import due to higher customs duty added to the problems, Verma said. Even though is not a cricket- playing nation, several items related to of cricketing goods come from

SAD leader Gujral believes a "sports movement" can help revive businesses as well as resolve Punjab's drugs problems. "If we come to power, we will buy kits that will be distributed at very low prices or free across villages in Punjab," he added.