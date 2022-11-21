Rahul Gandhi to address two public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Gujarat on Monday as part of the campaign for party candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.
This will be Gandhi's second visit to Gujarat in two-and-a half-months and the first to campaign for the state elections which will be held on December 1 and 5.
He will address rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city, as per the schedule released by the party.
Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress which started on September 7.
He last visited Gujarat on September 5 when he addressed a gathering of booth-level party workers in Ahmedabad.
