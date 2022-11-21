Rahul Gandhi to address two public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

leader will address two public rallies in on Monday as part of the campaign for party candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

This will be Gandhi's second visit to in two-and-a half-months and the first to campaign for the state elections which will be held on December 1 and 5.

He will address rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city, as per the schedule released by the party.

Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the which started on September 7.

He last visited on September 5 when he addressed a gathering of booth-level party workers in Ahmedabad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)