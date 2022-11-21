JUST IN
Assembly polls: PM Modi to address three rallies in Gujarat today
Rahul Gandhi to address two public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat

He will address rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city, as per the schedule released by the party.

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Gujarat on Monday as part of the campaign for party candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

This will be Gandhi's second visit to Gujarat in two-and-a half-months and the first to campaign for the state elections which will be held on December 1 and 5.

Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress which started on September 7.

He last visited Gujarat on September 5 when he addressed a gathering of booth-level party workers in Ahmedabad.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 11:53 IST

