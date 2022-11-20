Rahul will address rallies in Rajkot, Surat for Gujarat polls: KC Venugopal

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, leader and Wayanad MP is all set to address public rallies in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, said MP KC Venugopal on Saturday.

Venugopal was replying to questions that Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma raised about the absence of from the election campaign in Gujarat.

Speaking about the scheduled public rally in the state, the MP said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) will visit Gujarat on Nov 21. He will go to Rajkot and Surat to hold public rallies".

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party over their allegations, the Congress MP said that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is targeted by the BJP because it is troubling them. He further stated that the attack on the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the BJP is an indication that it is going to be a big success.

Calling out the success of the Yatra, the Congress MP further stated, "Bharat Jodo Yatra witnessed unprecedented acceptance from people beyond the limits of politics, caste and religion".

Notably, the Gujarat public rally of was earlier confirmed by the Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra during a press meeting on the 9th of November.

"During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will also take part in the party's campaign for Gujarat assembly polls", asserted Govind Singh Dotasra during the presser.

Meanwhile, Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in its Maharashtra leg. Before entering Maharashtra, the Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Notably, the Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The party has already announced its list of star campaigners for the .

The Congress party has announced its list of 179 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

