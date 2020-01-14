Re 1 for water, power supply if elected in Delhi polls, says BJP MP

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said his party will levy a token charge of Re 1 for water and power supply to the poor people in the city if it wins the upcoming Assembly polls. Slamming the government’s free water and power supply scheme, the West Delhi MP said the token charge will be to honour the “self respect” of the residents of the national Capital.

Verma said he has conveyed his suggestion to the party’s manifesto committee and it could be one of the poll promises of the BJP for the Assembly elections slated to be held on February 8.

“People feel they have given back to the government if some token charge is taken. When our government will come, we will not go for zero(bill), we will take a token charge of Re 1 so that the self-respect of people is maintained,” he said in reply to a question. sVerma also accused the Delhi government of “betraying” the people of the city on its promise of infrastructure development.

He cited 70 promises of the Aam Aadmi Party before coming to power in 2015, saying the party failed to fulfill its promises of coming up with a power plant, constructing 500 schools and 20 colleges, building primary health centres and water augmentation measures, among others.

The BJP MP accused the Kejriwal government of spending more money on advertisements than the development projects undertaken by it.