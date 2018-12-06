Rebellion in Rajasthan: Congress, BJP leaders reveal why they jumped ship

-
Theirs is perhaps the most high profile rebellion in Rajasthan. Colonel Sonaram Choudhary, a Jat strongman from Barmer, is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Manavendra Singh, a Rajput by caste and son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, will be contesting his first-ever election on a Congress ticket. Singh, whose family hails from Barmer, was a BJP MP from the constituency from 2004 to 2009. In 2013, Singh had the Sheo constituency of Barmer for the BJP. Colonel Choudhary, meanwhile, is a four-time MP from Barmer -- thrice for the Congress from 1996 to 2004 and once for the BJP in 2014. Colonel Choudhary jumped ship just before the 2014 Parliamentary elections. Manavendra Singh was removed from the BJP's national executive before the 2014 elections while he was a sitting MLA for the party in Rajasthan. Months before the 2018 Assembly elections in the state, he quit the BJP to join the Congress, which fielded him against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in her pocket borough Jhalarapatan. In interviews with Business Standard, both leaders reveal why they quit their parties and how life has changed after jumping ship. Below are excerpts from these interviews: My friendship with Rahul Gandhi is why I am in Congress: Manvendra SinghGood to be with BJP as it is in power everywhere: Sona Ram Choudhary
