
RSS restarts its grassroots machinery to repeat success of BJP in UP

While the RSS and its front organisations are bracing themselves up for the ground work in each of the 80 parliamentary constituencies, it would focus particularly on the 16 the BJP lost in 2019

Topics
RSS | BJP | Uttar Pradesh

Virendra Singh Rawat 

Mohan Bhagwat
RSSâ€ˆChief Mohan Bhagwat (left) at a meeting in Haryana on Sunday PHOTO: TWITTER

With Lok Sabha elections due next year in April-May, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has rebooted its grassroots machinery to repeat the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the state that played a big role in bringing and returning the party to power at the Centre in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 22:29 IST

