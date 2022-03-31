SEC orders re-polling in 6 booths of Odisha's Dhamnagar NAC on April 5

The State Election Commission in has ordered re-polling on April 5 in six booths under the Dhamnagar Notified Area Council (NAC) in Bhadrak district, where could not be held due to disruptions.

Voting had started in these booths on March 24 but had to be stoppped midway, officials said.

The State Election Commission has been pleased to order that Fresh Poll (Re-Poll) shall take place between 10 am and 4 pm. The counting of votes of all Wards shall be held on 06.04.2022 from 8 am onwards, the poll panel said in a notification.

to 106 civic bodies, NACs and three municipal corporations were held on March 24.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had swept the municipal elections, bagging 76 urban local bodies.

The results of the Dhamnagar NAC, however, was postponed by the SEC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)