AAP leaving no stone unturned to win big in upcoming Delhi civic polls

After its historic win in the Punjab Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now focusing on the Delhi municipal elections. With its focus on sanitation, the party has put up various posters across the city to woo the public and sweep the civic body elections.
After it suffered a setback due to the postponement of the MCD elections for which the BJP is being held responsible, the party even appealed to the top court to not defer the civic polls.
Talking to IANS, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, said: "There are reports that the Centre is creating pressure on the Election Commission, because of which, the MCD polls have been deferred. Now in the middle of all this, the Supreme Court is our only hope. We are waiting for justice. Elections will be held in 10 days and after that the three civic bodies can be reunified."
"The polls have nothing to do with the integration of the three civic agencies. It is just to postpone the election. The public knows what they have done to the corporation in the last 15 years."
The state Election Commission postponed the announcement of the dates of the municipal polls as the central government had raised some issues which are yet to be legally investigated.
