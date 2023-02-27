Security tightened in Tripura ahead of vote counting, says Official

LATEST NEWS
Political parties must ensure peace during counting of votes: Tripura CEO
Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Rajnagar: Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Rajnagar, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that the vote counting process on March 2 was peaceful, with Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan keeping a close watch on the preparations, a senior officer said.

Top officials, including the chief secretary, DGP and the chief electoral officer (CEO), have visited all districts and held meetings with police chiefs, issuing instructions to them to take stock of the situation in their respective areas, he said.

Across the state, patrolling has been intensified, nakas set up, and personnel of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), state police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) deployed to prevent any untoward situation.

The CAPF is carrying out flag marches regularly in the state, especially in the border areas, in coordination with the BSF.

A special drive to randomly check hotels and cars is underway, the police officer said.

All political parties have been requested to maintain peace and harmony during and after the counting process, the officer added.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 19:37 IST

