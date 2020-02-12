Shots fired at AAP MLA's convoy, party worker dead; investigation underway

A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village on late Tuesday night, police said.

The newly-elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said.

According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy.

The on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with the firing incident. said that investigation is on and working "on all angles" to find out the motive behind firing the shots at Naresh Yadav's convoy.

One volunteer Ashok Mann was killed while another volunteer Harender was injured when shots were fired at Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy here on Tuesday night.

"The incident is really unfortunate. I do not know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around 4 rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if Police inquires properly, they will be able to identify the assailant," Naresh Yadav, AAP MLA had said.

"Two people were shot in which Ashok Man Ji has died and Harender Ji was injured. I do not know whether they attacked me in particular but they certainly targeted our convoy. Anybody could have been shot in this attack," he added confirming the development.