Tamil Nadu, Puducherry election 2021 LIVE: It's DMK-Congress vs BJP-AIADMK

Puducherry and Tamil Nadu election 2021: The high octane campaigning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry election ended on Sunday. The stage now set for the polling to decide the fate of the political parties in fray.
The assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase today. The polling will begin at 7 am and will close at 6 pm. There are over 62.8 million eligible voters who will elect 234 members from the 3,998 candidates contesting the elections. Key candidates include incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami from Edappadi Assembly constituency, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam from the Bodinayakkanur constituency, DMK President MK Stalin from the Kolathur constituency, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk-Tiruvalliken constituency, former AIADMK leader and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran from Kovilpatti assembly constituency, actor-turned politicians and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan from Coimbatore South, Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman from Thiruvottiyur and BJP state unit chief L Murugan from Dharapuram and BJP’s Khushboo Sundar from Thousands Lights constituency.
The high-voltage campaign for Tamil Nadu assembly elections concluded on Sunday with the NDA and DMK-Congress putting an all-out effort to woo the voters.
Key parties: AIADMK is part of the NDA, the other constituents being the BJP, PMK and some local outfits. DMK is contesting the polls in alliance with 12 parties including Congress. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and TTV Dhinakaran’s party Amma Makala Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) are contesting Tamil Nadu polls in alliance with some regional parties.
Puducherry election 2021: The 15th legislative polls in the UT will decide the fate of 324 candidates across the 30 constituencies today. A total of 1,004,507 electors will exercise their franchise. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Elections in Puducherry, which is currently under the President's rule, is mainly between the Congress-DMK alliance and the NDA comprising the AIADMK, BJP and the All India NR Congress.
The constituencies that will go into pollsare: Mannadipet, Embalam (SC), Lawspet, Thirubhuvanai (SC), Kalapet, Nettapakkam (SC)Ossudu (SC), Muthialpet Bahour, Mangalam, Raj Bhavan, Nedungadu (SC), Villianur, Oupalam, Thirunallar, Ozhukarai, Orleampeth, Karaikal North, Kadirkamam, Nellithope, Karaikal South, Indira Nagar, Mudaliarpet, Neravy-T.R. Pattinam, Thattanchavady, Ariankuppam, Mahe, Kamaraj Nagar, Manavely, Yanam.
