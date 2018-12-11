Telangana Election result 2018 live updates: Counting of votes begins soon

Telangana Assembly 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes is set to begin in Telangana, where exit polls predict Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's gambit of advancing state elections by six months will pay off and his party will return to power.

Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is pitted against the Congress-led Praja Katumi alliance, which also comprises the Telugu Desam Party, the Communist Party of India and the newly formed Telangana Jana Samithi.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won five seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, held in undivided Andhra Pradesh, and is a marginal player in the state’s politics.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting in eight Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad and has announced its support to the elsewhere in the state.

The state Assembly has 119 seats.

