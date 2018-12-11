JUST IN
Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin in 5 states
Telangana Election result 2018 live updates: Counting of votes begins soon

Votes in Telangana will be counted today. Track Telangana election result 2018 live updates to see if KCR's TRS will manage to return to power

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Telangana state assembly election
Telangana Election result 2018: (Clock-wise from left) TRS chief Chandrashekar Rao, Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

Telangana Assembly Election result 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes is set to begin in Telangana, where exit polls predict Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's gambit of advancing state elections by six months will pay off and his party will return to power.

Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is pitted against the Congress-led Praja Katumi alliance, which also comprises the Telugu Desam Party, the Communist Party of India and the newly formed Telangana Jana Samithi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won five seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, held in undivided Andhra Pradesh, and is a marginal player in the state’s politics.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting in eight Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad and has announced its support to the TRS elsewhere in the state.

The state Assembly has 119 seats.

Track Telangana Election Result 2018 LIVE Coverage
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 07:15 IST

