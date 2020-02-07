The unattractive poll dance before Delhi's contentious assembly election

Was the Mughal era a blessing or a curse for Indians? Twitter users are split into familiar camps and having a go at each other on a Friday morning. If you wonder why “Mughal” should even trend out of the blue and spark off the usual uninformed and angry debates, blame it on the Delhi assembly elections.

This particular trend was inspired by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) young gun Tejasvi Surya. Addressing Parliament during a debate on February 5, he said: “What is happening today in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this ...