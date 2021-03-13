TMC, BJP leaders ask EC to probe 'attack' on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

-
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met the Election Commission (EC) on Friday and demanded a high-level probe into an alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and claimed it was not an “unfortunate incident”, but a conspiracy.
Hours later, a BJP delegation, comprising Union Minister Piyush Goyal and party general secretary Bhupender Yadav, also met Election Commission officials and demanded an independent inquiry into the incident.
In a related development, Banerjee was discharged from state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday evening after doctors found her recovery to be “satisfactory”.
Doctors took the decision after the 66-year-old TMC supremo repeatedly requested them to discharge her from the medical establishment.
Banerjee, seated on a wheelchair with her left foot plastered, greeted several party activists gathered outside the Woodburn Block of the hospital.
