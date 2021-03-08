TMC replaces its candidate for Habibpur assembly seat citing ill health

-
ALSO READ
Trinamool Congress forms 12-member committee for West Bengal polls
West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata releases TMC list for 291 seats
If TMC comes back to power, Bengal will turn into Kashmir: Suvendu Adhikari
Congress to finalise candidates today for WB, Assam Assembly polls
Assembly elections to cabinet reshuffle: Action-packed 2021 for govt, Oppn
-
The TMC on Monday decided to
replace Sarala Murmu, its candidate for Malda district's Habibpur assembly constituency, with Pradeep Baskey, amid speculation that she might join the BJP after allegedly being denied a seat that she desired.
A senior TMC leader said the party nominates a candidate for a particular constituency "based on his or her winning possibility and not personal desires".
A statement issued by the TMC said, "This is to inform that the candidate for Malda District's Habibpur Assembly Constituency, Sarala Murmu, had to be replaced due to her ill health. Pradeep Baskey will be contesting the upcoming Assembly Elections from this constituency."
Murmu was not available for comment.
This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU