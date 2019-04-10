Tools for truth: Spotting fact and fake news on social media in poll season

A viral video on Twitter gave the impression that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was drunk. Kejriwal was sober — the video had been edited mischievously. A TV news channel showed satellite images to prove that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had demolished a terrorist group’s camp in Balakot, Pakistan.

The images, picked up from Twitter, were old and unrelated to IAF’s operation. A 2017 image of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was photo-shopped to show her wearing a Christian cross and it went viral on Twitter. Voters, beware! Social media is being used for ...