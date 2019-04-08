JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Will continue to put funds for firms that fit our strategy: NIIT Tech CEO
Business Standard

At Facebook, a year-long exercise to ensure free and fair polls in India

The IAMAI had come up with a voluntary code of ethics for social media companies, which will be in force till the end of Lok Sabha elections

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

Inside Facebook’s Menlo Park, California, office Photo: PTI
Inside Facebook’s Menlo Park, California, office Photo: PTI

Facebook on Monday said it had been working for over a year to ensure free and fair elections in India, as well as around the world.

Work was “done across dozens of teams, both in India and around the globe, and began more than 18 months ago with a detailed planning and risk assessment across our platforms. The findings allowed us to concentrate our work on key areas, including blocking and removing fake accounts; fighting the spread of misinformation; stopping abuse by domestic actors; spotting attempts at foreign meddling; and taking action against inauthentic coordinated campaigns,” said Facebook’s Managing Director and Vice-President, India, Ajit Mohan, in a Facebook blog post.

As part of its work with the Election Commission (EC), Mohan said Facebook had created a training process to help policymakers, candidates and their staff improve their cybersecurity and awareness for how their accounts could be hacked or abused. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), the industry body at the forefront of representing social media companies ahead of the elections, has told the EC that social media companies have brought down the time taken to respond to violations reported under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) to two hours from the earlier three hours.

The IAMAI, which represents companies such as Google, Twitter, Facebook, including WhatsApp, had come up with a voluntary code of ethics for social media companies, which will be in force till the end of Lok Sabha elections.
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 22:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU