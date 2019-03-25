JUST IN
Amazon fab phones fest: Deals on OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Realme U1, and more
Share facts, not rumours: WhatsApp educating users on spotting fake news

Aimed to educate people, the short online videos (available on YouTube) shows step-by-step tutorial on how to exit a group, block a contact and the significance of the forwarded label

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned instant messaging platform, on March 25 launched the second phase of its ‘Share Joy, Not Rumors’ campaign, encouraging its subscribers to use the platform with responsibility. This is one of the steps that the company has undertaken to control the spread of fake news before the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The campaign is available in the form of short online videos (available on YouTube) showing step-by-step tutorials on how to exit a group, block a contact and the significance of the forwarded label.

“Proactively working with the Election Committee and local partners for a safe election is our top priority. Expanding our education campaign to help people easily identify and stop malicious messages is another step towards improving the safety of our users,” said Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp.

Take a look at the campaign videos:

Forward message


Tips to spot fake news

How to block contact


How to leave a WhatsApp group


WhatsApp bans accounts engaging in bulk messaging and automated behavior to stay ahead of highly-motivated abusers. Most recently, a partnership with the NASSCOM Foundation was kicked off to train college students and volunteers on digital literacy with a focus on first time voters.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp, NASSCOM Foundation partner to fight fake news before elections
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 13:21 IST

