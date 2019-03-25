Share facts, not rumours: WhatsApp educating users on spotting fake news

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned instant messaging platform, on March 25 launched the second phase of its ‘Share Joy, Not Rumors’ campaign, encouraging its subscribers to use the platform with responsibility. This is one of the steps that the company has undertaken to control the spread of before the

The campaign is available in the form of short online videos (available on YouTube) showing step-by-step tutorials on how to exit a group, block a contact and the significance of the forwarded label.

“Proactively working with the Election Committee and local partners for a safe election is our top priority. Expanding our education campaign to help people easily identify and stop malicious messages is another step towards improving the safety of our users,” said Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp.

Take a look at the campaign videos:

Forward message



Tips to spot fake news





WhatsApp bans accounts engaging in bulk messaging and automated behavior to stay ahead of highly-motivated abusers. Most recently, a partnership with the NASSCOM Foundation was kicked off to train college students and volunteers on digital literacy with a focus on first time voters.

