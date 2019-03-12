Traders still don't understand Gabbar Singh Tax, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2014 promise of "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in the account of every citizen.

He was speaking at a rally in Adalaj village of Gandhinagar district, held after the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Gandhi also played to the gallery in the business- driven state by claiming that "Gabbar Singh Tax", his oft- repeated jibe for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was beyond the understanding of traders.

"Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) can't be understood by our traders even today (after its was implemented nationwide last year)," he said.

"Did people get Rs 15 lakh into their bank accounts as promised by Narendra Modi?" he asked at the well-attended rally.

Turning his attention on the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent air strike by India and the aerial engagement with Pakistan Air Force the next day, Gandhi said it was National Security Adviser Ajit Doval who has sent Jaish-e- Mohammed chief Massod Azhar to freedom in a "special plane".

"Who sent Pulwama terror attack perpetrator Masood Azhar to Pakistan?" he asked the crowd.

"Masood Azhar was sent in a special aircraft and NSA Ajit Doval accompanied him," Gandhi answered his query for the crowd.

The Congress leader, however, did not reveal if he had any proof to substantiate his claim that Doval accompanied Azhar on a special flight.

In the next month's Lok Sabha polls, truth will win and hatred will be defeated, Gandhi said.