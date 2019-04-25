Progress and promises in 2 villages in Modi's Varanasi

A solar water pump at the entry of Jayapur for public use

A health program agent helps women with their bank accounts.

Community housing for 14 scheduled tribe families in Jayapur village. Built by the Centre & given to them free

One-storey houses with bathroom, kitchen and solar home lighting

Shanti D. doesn’t use the government's subsidised LPG as it is costly and she’s unsure if subsidy will come in her account

Soni took loan under the National Rural Livelihood Mission to start a DJ band. She’s now famous in nearby villages

Students gather around for their mid-day meal at a primary school in Jayapur

A higher secondary school was inaugurated but no teacher or infrastructure came. So it’s a spinning yarn unit now

An aanganwadi in Nagepur. It was constructed by Vedanta under ‘Project Nandghar’ and it was inaugurated by union minister Smriti Irani

Punjab National Bank runs a farmer training centre in Nagepur which also has a computer course for girls

R Yadav in Nagepur says income under MNREGA is irregular for past some months

LED lights at ghats under the Namami Gange project

The famous evening Aarti at the Dasashwamedh Ghat

While the Ghats are lit up and clean, the Ganga is still far from 'nirmal & aviral'

Work still in progress at India’s first multi-modal terminal in Varanasi. The water terminal (pictured) was inaugurated by PM Modi in November

Forest land that the Centre needs to acquire for expansion of the project

Ambitious plan to convert the area around the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple into an Heritage Zone

Over head wires removed in the Old Kashi area as part of Heritage Zone