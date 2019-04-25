JUST IN
Progress and promises in 2 villages in Modi's Varanasi

Jayapur and Nagepur are two villages Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "adopted" for development in his constituency, Varanasi. Shreya Jai visited the two villages recently, tracking their progress.

Shreya Jai  |  Varanasi 

A solar-run water pump at the entry of Jayapur for public use
Women health program agent helps some women with their bank accounts as well, as the latter are illiterate
Community housing for 14 scheduled tribe families in Jayapur village. Built by the Centre & given to them free
One-storey houses with bathroom, kitchen and solar home lighting
Shanti D. doesn't use the subsidised LPG as it is costly and she's unsure if subsidy will come in her account
Soni took loan under the National Rural Livelihood Mission to start a DJ band. She's now famous in nearby villages as well
Students gather around for their mid day meal at the primary school in Jayapur
A higher secondary school was inaugurated but no teacher or infrastructure came. So it's a spinning yarn unit now
Aanganwadi in Nagepur, constructed by Vedanta under 'Project Nandghar', inaugurated by union minister Smriti Irani
PNB is running is a farmer training centre in Nagepur which also has a computer course for girls
R Yadav in Nagepur says income under MNREGA is irregular for past some months
LED lights lit up ghats under the Namami Gange project
The famous evening Aarti at the Dasashwamedh Ghat
While the Ghats are lit up and clean, the Ganga is still far from 'nirmal & aviral' 
Work still in progress at India's first multi-modal terminal. The water terminal (as pictured) was inaugurated by the PM in November
Forest land that the Centre needs to acquire for expansion of the project
Ambitious plan to convert the area around the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple into an Heritage Zone
Over head wires removed in the Old Kashi area as part of Heritage Zone
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 19:33 IST

