Progress and promises in 2 villages in Modi's Varanasi

A solar water pump at the entry of Jayapur for public use
A health program agent helps women with their bank accounts.
Community housing for 14 scheduled tribe families in Jayapur village. Built by the Centre & given to them free
One-storey houses with bathroom, kitchen and solar home lighting
Shanti D. doesn’t use the government's subsidised LPG as it is costly and she’s unsure if subsidy will come in her account
Soni took loan under the National Rural Livelihood Mission to start a DJ band. She’s now famous in nearby villages
Students gather around for their mid-day meal at a primary school in Jayapur
A higher secondary school was inaugurated but no teacher or infrastructure came. So it’s a spinning yarn unit now
An aanganwadi in Nagepur. It was constructed by Vedanta under ‘Project Nandghar’ and it was inaugurated by union minister Smriti Irani
Punjab National Bank runs a farmer training centre in Nagepur which also has a computer course for girls
R Yadav in Nagepur says income under MNREGA is irregular for past some months
LED lights at ghats under the Namami Gange project
The famous evening Aarti at the Dasashwamedh Ghat
While the Ghats are lit up and clean, the Ganga is still far from 'nirmal & aviral'
Work still in progress at India’s first multi-modal terminal in Varanasi. The water terminal (pictured) was inaugurated by PM Modi in November
Forest land that the Centre needs to acquire for expansion of the project
Ambitious plan to convert the area around the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple into an Heritage Zone
Over head wires removed in the Old Kashi area as part of Heritage Zone
