UP Assembly polls: Need tough leader for difficult times, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Tuesday said when turmoil in prevailing in the world, India needs to be stro­nger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed. Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, Modi also predicted the BJP's win the Assembly polls. The is all set to hit a four in the Assembly polls, he said.

Hitting out at the rivals, Modi said in the name of “garibi hatao” and Samajwad (soci­alism), they looted the country. He questioned the “silence” of opposition parties over the verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case, saying India has come to know who were helping them (terrorists).

In Manipur, Modi said the BJP’s “double-engine” government has laid strong a foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years. Addressing an election rally in Imphal, Modi said the stability and peace achi­eved in the last five years have to be made permanent, urging the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the government. “Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. During this period, the state witnessed several governments and their works. But after decades of Congress rule, Manipur got only inequality,” he said.

An election to save democracy: Akhilesh

national president on Tuesday said this is not an ordinary assembly election but polls to save the democracy and change the fate of the state. Addressing a rally in Yamunapar's Karchana assembly constituency, 30 km from the city, he said, "We will work to implement the SP manifesto. Ever since the government came, inflation and unemployment have risen.” Yadav said small leaders of the BJP tell small lies, those who are big tell bigger lies and those who are “tallest” leaders tell the biggest lies.