UP Assembly polls: Unnao rape victim's mother, Asha worker in Cong's list

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
History shows party that gets OBC support forms govt in UP: Anupriya Patel
UP polls: Pradhan holds brainstorming session with party's Brahmin leaders
Top headlines: Doctors, nurses prep for 3rd wave; EC set to give poll dates
-
The Congress on Thursday released its party's first list of 125 candidates, including 50 women, for the upcoming UP assembly elections, fielding the Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh from the Unnao assembly seat.
Anti-CAA activist and party spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, Sadaf Jafar will be the Congress candidate from the Lucknow central seat. Asha worker and activist Poonam Pandey, who fought for the rights of Asha workers has been fielded from Shahjahanpur and Ram Raj Gond, a tribal leader who fought for the rights of Adivasis in Sonbhadra, has been fielded from the Ponga constituency in the state.
BSP’s 300 are ready: Misra
Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has already decided at least 300 of its total 403 candidates and of these, 90 are dalits, party general secretary S C Misra said on Thursday.
Misra said they were yet to finalise their candidates as the parties lacked confidence in their leaders. "Of the 300 names finalised, 90 are dalits and their number will rise as candidates for the rest of the seats are decided," Misra said.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance has announced its first list of 29 candidates for the first
phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU