UP Assembly polls: Unnao rape victim's mother, Asha worker in Cong's list

The Congress on Thursday released its party's first list of 125 candidates, including 50 women, for the upcoming UP assembly elections, fielding the Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh from the Unnao assembly seat.



Anti-CAA activist and party spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, Sadaf Jafar will be the Congress candidate from the Lucknow central seat. Asha worker and activist Poonam Pandey, who fought for the rights of Asha workers has been fielded from Shahjahanpur and Ram Raj Gond, a tribal leader who fought for the rights of Adivasis in Sonbhadra, has been fielded from the Ponga constituency in the state.



BSP’s 300 are ready: Misra



Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has already decided at least 300 of its total 403 candidates and of these, 90 are dalits, party general secretary S C Misra said on Thursday.



Misra said they were yet to finalise their candidates as the parties lacked confidence in their leaders. "Of the 300 names finalised, 90 are dalits and their number will rise as candidates for the rest of the seats are decided," Misra said.



Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance has announced its first list of 29 candidates for the first

phase of Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)