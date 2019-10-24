UP bypoll results: BJP leads in 3 seats, SP in 2, BSP and Apna Dal one each

-
Early leads in counting of results of bye-elections in Uttar Pradesh show that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in three seats, Samajwadi Party in two seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party and Apna Dal each in one.
The BJP is leading in Lucknow Cantt, Ghosi and Balha seats while Samajwadi Party is ahead in Rampur and Zaidpur seats.
The BSP is leading in Iglas and the Apna Dal in Pratapgarh.