- India has been a privileged partner of Afghanistan: Afghan envoy
- Govt's e-portal for biz approvals off to a brisk start: How does it work
- Reliance Jio opposes Airtel and Vi over E band-5G spectrum bundling
- UP Assembly elections: Castes blend seamlessly into SP-RLD alliance
- Nasal spray market heats up as Covid-19 curbs ease, people return to work
- Not just Assembly polls: It's all-out war on the western front in UP
- IPO frenzy drives borrowing through commercial papers, shows data
- Here's what MPC may take into account before announcing its decision today
- Battery swapping may reduce upfront costs, accelerate mass adoption of EVs
UP election 2022 LIVE: Voting in Phase 1 begins, eye on Muzaffarnagar
UP election 2022 LIVE updates, phase 1: Districts that go into polls today are Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Mathura
Topics
UP elections | UP Assembly Elections | BJP
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Shutterstock
UP election 2022 LIVE: Voting for the first phase of state elections will begin at 7 am today, with polling scheduled to take place in Uttar Pradesh's 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts. This phase will cover the Jat-dominated belt of western UP where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre's three agri laws. This time round Samajwadi Party has teamed up with Rashtriya Lok Dal, hoping to improve upon its 2017 tally of just two in the farmer belt. The districts where the elections will be held are Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Mathura.
The polling will start at 7 am and will end at 6 pm.
As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 227 million people are eligible to vote in this phase.
Stay tuned for UP election 2022 LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More