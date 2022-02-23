UP polls: 59 Assembly constituencies to vote in 4th phase on Wednesday

Voting for 59 Assembly constituencies spread in nine districts of will take place on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls.



The high-decibel campaigning for this phase ended on Monday as sparring among political rivals intensified during the last-minute canvassing.



The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.



Lakhimpur, which had hogged national news headlines after eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence on October 3 will go to the polls in the fourth phase.

