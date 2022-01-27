We'll ask Congress workers to decide Punjab CM face: Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will go to the Punjab Assembly polls with a CM face and the decision on it will be taken soon after consulting party workers.
Addressing a virtual rally here, Gandhi said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu has assured him that whoever is chosen as the CM face, the other will support him.
"Normally, we don't do this but if the Congress party, our workers and Punjab want this, we will take a decision on the CM face," he said.
"We will take this decision after consulting our workers. Others will work as a team," he said.
The demand for declaring chief ministerial face will be met as soon as possible, Gandhi added.
Rahul said both Channi and Sidhu told him that the biggest question in Punjab is who will lead the Congress in the state.
"Media people call it the chief ministerial candidate. Both Sidhu and Channi gave me an assurance that two people cannot lead and only one can lead. Both told me whoever leads, the other will put all his energy behind him," said Gandhi.
Earlier in his address, Sidhu said people want clarity who will implement the agenda and roadmap, to which Channi later said he was never after any post and anyone whose name is announced, he will wholeheartedly back the decision.
Gandhi arrived here in the evening from Amritsar. His arrival here got delayed as he had reached Amritsar three hours behind schedule owing to bad weather.
