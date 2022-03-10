We will win one day: Aaditya Thackeray on Sena's poor poll show

-
Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said results of the just held assembly polls, where the BJP emerged victorious in four of the five states that voted, will not impact the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.
Unfazed by the Shiv Sena's poor performance in states, where the party had fielded candidates, he said it was just the beginning of an electoral journey for the Maharashtra-based outfit. The Shiv Sena bagged less votes than the ones which went to NOTA (none of the above) in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, Election Commission data showed. The Sena, which is in power in Maharashtra in alliance with the NCP and the Congress, had contested Assembly elections in these three states, but drew a blank. Talking to reporters here, Thackeray said the Shiv Sena will contest elections from the gram panchayat level to Parliament in quest to expand its organizational base. "This is just a beginning," he said, adding "the Shiv Sena will win one day." The Sena minister had campaigned for party candidates in Goa and Uttar Pradesh.
