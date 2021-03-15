- Latest news LIVE updates: Banks to go on strike today; services to be hit
- Hungry fund managers are angry with India, call for fixing upstairs market
- Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,385,158; lockdown in Nagpur from today
- Asset monetisation target for states may be set at Rs 3 trillion
- Global investors flock to private debt space, expect huge demand for credit
- Draft e-commerce policy: Investments by large players may take a hit
- Quest for the best deal: What India's draft e-commerce policy says
- Resolution of bad loans may face logjam if IBC not streamlined: Experts
- Price talks on Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine yet to kick off
- For 49% consumers, e-shopping became preferred mode during Covid: Survey
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: Mamata to hit campaign trail on wheelchair
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her poll campaign on a wheelchair from today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates as we track poll campaigns
Topics
Assembly elections | West Bengal Assembly polls | Tamil Nadu elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her poll campaign on a wheelchair from today. She will first visit the Purulia district where the Trinamool chief is scheduled to address two public meetings - one at Baghmundi's Jhalda area and another at the Balarampur Rathtala ground.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra today from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule.
In Kerala, miffed over candidate selection, many leaders have resigned from the grand old party including Kerala Congress' women's wing president Lathika Subash, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Ramani P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram and 23 district level office bearers, seven-block presidents in Kannur.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh