West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: Mamata to hit campaign trail on wheelchair

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her poll campaign on a wheelchair from today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates as we track poll campaigns

Assembly elections | West Bengal Assembly polls | Tamil Nadu elections

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee injured as she was pushed by a few people during her public gathering, in Nandigram on Wednesday.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her poll campaign on a wheelchair from today. She will first visit the Purulia district where the Trinamool chief is scheduled to address two public meetings - one at Baghmundi's Jhalda area and another at the Balarampur Rathtala ground.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra today from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule.

In Kerala, miffed over candidate selection, many leaders have resigned from the grand old party including Kerala Congress' women's wing president Lathika Subash, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary Ramani P Nair in Thiruvananthapuram and 23 district level office bearers, seven-block presidents in Kannur.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

