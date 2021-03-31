West Bengal polls: BJP ministers doling out cash, says Mamata Banerjee

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged police forces from BJP-ruled states have been brought in to "terrorise" voters in Nandigram assembly constituency and also accused BJP ministers and security forces of distributing cash to lure voters.
Banerjee is pitted against her one time loyalist-turned- rival Suvendu Adhikari of BJP in the high-profile Nandigram constituency that will go to vote on April 1.
Criss-crossing the assembly segment on wheelchair in the last leg of campaigning,the TMC supremo alleged at Sonachura that huge amount of cash was being brought from all over the country and "distributed from hotels by the (BJP) ministers" to lure people cast their votes in favour of the saffron party nominee.
Banerjee further alleged that cash was also being distributed from vehicles of the security forces to bribe voters and accused BJP of crossing all norms to come to power in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in Nandigram and called upon people to ensure the defeat of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the polls from the high-profile constituency. He stressed that defeating Banerjee from Nandigram would be a precursor to the much-desired change that Bengal had long been waiting for.
