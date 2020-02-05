Who offers what in Delhi Assembly election? A comparison of key promises

JUST IN
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday. The other two key contenders in the electoral battle, the BJP and the Congress, released their manifestos on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Delhi goes to the polls on Saturday. A comparison of the key promises of the three parties:

AAP promises 24x7 markets

  • Markets in some commercial areas to remain open 24X7 on a pilot basis
  • Doorstep delivery of ration
  • Amnesty for old VAT cases, no raid raj
  • Legal protection to street vendors and hawkers within six months
  • 11,000 buses and 500-km metro network
  • Pucca houses for slum dwellers
  • Free travel for women in DTC to be extended to students
  • Patriotism curriculum, spoken English course in schools

BJP

  • Rs 2 per kg wheat flour to the poor
  • Scooty to college-going girl students, bicycles to girls of 9th standard
  • Rs 10,000 crore for Delhi’s infrastructure
  • Facilitate leasehold to freehold for traders
  • Job guarantee until the age of 58 to all contractual workers with Delhi govt-run establishments
  • 10 new colleges, 200 schools
  • Rs 51,000 to wedding of daughters of poor widows
  • Rs 1 lakh bank deposit for girls from poor families when they turn 21

Congress

  • Free power up to 300 units (AAP govt gives 200 units)
  • Increase old age, widow pension from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000
  • Free education till doctorate to girl students
  • 33% reservation to women in govt jobs
  • Rs 35,000 crore budget for unauthorised colonies
  • Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,500 monthly stipend to unemployed graduates and post-graduates
  • 25% of the Budget spend to check pollution
  • 15,000 e- buses
