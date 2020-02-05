Who offers what in Delhi Assembly election? A comparison of key promises

The ruling (AAP) released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday. The other two key contenders in the electoral battle, the and the Congress, released their manifestos on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Delhi goes to the polls on Saturday. A comparison of the key promises of the three parties:

promises 24x7 markets

Markets in some commercial areas to remain open 24X7 on a pilot basis

Doorstep delivery of ration

Amnesty for old VAT cases, no raid raj

Legal protection to street vendors and hawkers within six months

11,000 buses and 500-km metro network

Pucca houses for slum dwellers

Free travel for women in DTC to be extended to students

Patriotism curriculum, spoken English course in schools

BJP

Rs 2 per kg wheat flour to the poor

Scooty to college-going girl students, bicycles to girls of 9th standard

Rs 10,000 crore for Delhi’s infrastructure

Facilitate leasehold to freehold for traders

Job guarantee until the age of 58 to all contractual workers with Delhi govt-run establishments

10 new colleges, 200 schools

Rs 51,000 to wedding of daughters of poor widows

Rs 1 lakh bank deposit for girls from poor families when they turn 21

Congress