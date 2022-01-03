Will replicate Maha's MVA alliance formula in Goa polls too: Sanjay Raut

-
The Shiv Sena will try to replicate Maharashtra's "successful" Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance formula for the upcoming Goa polls, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday.
Raut, who arrived in Goa for a four-day visit to the poll-bound state, also said that he would be speaking to the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party leaders in the state on Tuesday to discuss the formation of the alliance.
"Definitely Shiv Sena will fight some seats in Goa and we are trying to make an alliance. Tomorrow we will be speaking to Congress leaders, NCP leaders and we will try to make a new alliance," Raut told reporters after his arrival at Goa's Dabolim international airport.
"It is a successful formula in Maharashtra, we will use it in Goa," Raut also said, adding that the seat sharing modules would be discussed in his meetings with state Congress and NCP leaders beginning on Tuesday.
