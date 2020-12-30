2020, the year that was: A gloomy picture for the entertainment industry

“Phir se dekhni padegi (will have to see it again),” says some guy. It is impossible to not hear it; there are just six people in the 160-seat auditorium at Cinepolis (Delhi) for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

The story of an agent who travels back and forth in time messes the mind, like all of Nolan’s films. But what messes it more is the near-empty theatre. After eight months of zero revenues, if this is the occupancy on a Sunday evening, then why bother opening at all? If it continues, it will sound the death knell for the film business, the Gangotri of everything ...