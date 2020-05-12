42 years of 'Don': Amitabh Bachchan shares pictures receiving Filmfare

-
Amitabh Bachchan marked the forty-second anniversary of his iconic film 'Don' on Tuesday by digging out a throwback picture of him receiving the Filmfare award for the movie.
The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and Nutan who also received the Filmfare award that year.
"42 years of DON .. with Nutan ji Best Actor filmfare for Don .. produced by Nariman Irani .. passed away through a freak accident .. I dedicated the Award to his wife .. called her on stage," Bachchan wrote in the caption.
The gangster action drama 'Don' is one of the biggest blockbuster hits of Bachchan's career.
A remake of the film was made with Shah Rukh Khan in the central role.
T 3528 - 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2020
winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife pic.twitter.com/vueBAii7CL