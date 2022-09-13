74th Emmy Awards 2022: Nominations, winners, categories, and full list

The 74th Primetime were held Monday evening, September 12, to mark some remarkable American television performances until mid-2022.



Keenan Thompson hosted the show live from the Microsoft Theater in . He is known for his famous show "Saturday Night Live".

The dark-comedy series "Succession" bagged 25 total nominations, the most of any show, and took home the award for outstanding drama series. Matthew Macfadyen also won the award for best supporting actor in "Succession".

The comedy series "Ted Lasso" got 20 nominations and won the best comedy award. Another series was "The White Lotus", with 20 nominations, with several actors from the show bagging awards.

Quinta Brunson, the creator, writer and star of "Abbott Elementary" became the first woman to be nominated for three awards in the same year. Check out the list of winners given below.



74th 2022: List of winners





Winner Category Jean Smart- Hacks Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series Ted Lasso Outstanding comedy series Michael Keaton- Dopesick Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie Amanda Seyfried- The Dropout Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or a movie The White Lotus Outstanding limited or anthology series Zendaya- Euphoria Outstanding lead actress in a drama series Lee Jung-jae- Squid Game Outstanding lead actor in a drama series Succession Outstanding drama series Brett Goldstein- Ted Lasso Supporting actor in a comedy series Sheryl Lee Ralph- Abbott Elementary Supporting actress in a comedy series Colman Domingo- Euphoria Guest actor in a drama series Lee You-mi- Squid Game Guest actress in a drama series Matthew Macfadyen- Succession Supporting actor in a drama series Julia Garner- Ozark Supporting actress in a drama series Murray Bartlett- The White Lotus Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie Jennifer Coolidge- The White Lotus Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Television movie Nathan Lane- Only Murders in the Building Guest actor in a comedy series Laurie Metcalf- Hacks Guest actress in a comedy series Abbott Elementary- Quinta Brunson Outstanding writing for a comedy series Succession- Jesse Armstrong Outstanding writing for a drama series The White Lotus- Mike White Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Outstanding writing for a variety series Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel Outstanding writing for a variety special Lucy And Desi Outstanding writing for a nonfiction program Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Outstanding competition program Queer Eye Structured reality program Love on the Spectrum Unstructured reality program RuPaul- RuPaul's Drag Race Host for a reality or competition program Saturday Night Live Variety sketch show The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre- Snoop Dogg- Mary J. Blige- Eminem- Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent Variety special (live) Adele: One Night Only Variety special (pre-recorded) Carpool Karaoke: The Series Short form comedy, drama or variety series Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night Short form nonfiction or reality series George Carlin's American Dream Documentary or nonfiction special The Beatles: Get Back Documentary or nonfiction series When Claude Got Shot Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking Tim Robinson- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Actor in a short form comedy or drama series Patricia Clarkson- State of the Union Actress in a short form comedy or drama series Arcane Animated program Love- Death + Robots Short form animated program Chadwick Boseman- What If...? Character voice-over performance Barack Obama- Our Great National Parks Narrator Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Hosted nonfiction series or special Ted Lasso- MJ Delaney Outstanding directing for a comedy series Squid Game- Hwang Dong-hyuk Outstanding directing for a drama series The White Lotus- Mike White Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie A Black Lady Sketch Show- Bridget Stokes Outstanding directing for a variety series Adele: One Night Only- Paul Dugdale Outstanding directing for a variety special The Beatles: Get Back- Peter Jackson Outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls- Nneka Onuorah Outstanding directing for a reality program

74th 2022: List of nominations

Given below is a list of some renowned categories in the 74th Emmy Awards 2022.

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart (Hacks), Rachel Brosnahan(The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great)

and Isa Rae(Insecure)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, (Ted Lasso), Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult, (The Great), Steve Martin(Only Murders in the Building) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Outstanding comedy series: Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie: Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), and Sebastian Stan(Pam & Tommy)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or a movie: Amanda Seyfried(The Dropout), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Toni Collette (The Staircase), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)and Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Outstanding limited or anthology series: The White Lotus, Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna and Pam & Tommy

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Zendaya (Euphoria), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game), Jason Bateman(Ozark), Brian Cox Succession, Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance) and Jeremy Strong(Succession)

Outstanding drama series: Succession, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets

Supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Toheeb Jimoh(Ted Lasso), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (Barry)and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary Alex Borstein) and (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple(Ted Lasso) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Overall, there are 40-plus categories, where writers, actors, directors and editors were awarded for their remarkable work from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)