74th Emmy Awards 2022: Nominations, winners, categories, and full list

-
ALSO READ
Lionsgate Play to 'exclusively' stream 2022 Emmy Awards in India on Sept 13
Jean Smart wins Best Actress in a Comedy title for 'Hacks' at Emmys 2022
From video store chain to global entity: How Netflix changed entertainment
Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk bags Best Director award at Emmys 2022
Former US prez Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series
-
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were held Monday evening, September 12, to mark some remarkable American television performances until mid-2022.
Also read | From Sita Ramam to Thor 4, here's what you can watch on OTT this weekend
Keenan Thompson hosted the show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. He is known for his famous show "Saturday Night Live".
The dark-comedy series "Succession" bagged 25 total nominations, the most of any show, and took home the award for outstanding drama series. Matthew Macfadyen also won the award for best supporting actor in "Succession".
The comedy series "Ted Lasso" got 20 nominations and won the best comedy award. Another series was "The White Lotus", with 20 nominations, with several actors from the show bagging awards.
Quinta Brunson, the creator, writer and star of "Abbott Elementary" became the first woman to be nominated for three awards in the same year. Check out the list of winners given below.
Also read | Sylvester Stallone to Daniel Craig, celebs mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise
74th Emmy Awards 2022: List of winners
|Winner
|Category
|Jean Smart- Hacks
|Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
|Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso
|Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
|Ted Lasso
|Outstanding comedy series
|Michael Keaton- Dopesick
|Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie
|Amanda Seyfried- The Dropout
|Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or a movie
|The White Lotus
|Outstanding limited or anthology series
|Zendaya- Euphoria
|Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
|Lee Jung-jae- Squid Game
|Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
|Succession
|Outstanding drama series
|Brett Goldstein- Ted Lasso
|Supporting actor in a comedy series
|Sheryl Lee Ralph- Abbott Elementary
|Supporting actress in a comedy series
|Colman Domingo- Euphoria
|Guest actor in a drama series
|Lee You-mi- Squid Game
|Guest actress in a drama series
|Matthew Macfadyen- Succession
|Supporting actor in a drama series
|Julia Garner- Ozark
|Supporting actress in a drama series
|Murray Bartlett- The White Lotus
|Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
|Jennifer Coolidge- The White Lotus
|Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
|Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers
|Television movie
|Nathan Lane- Only Murders in the Building
|Guest actor in a comedy series
|Laurie Metcalf- Hacks
|Guest actress in a comedy series
|Abbott Elementary- Quinta Brunson
|Outstanding writing for a comedy series
|Succession- Jesse Armstrong
|Outstanding writing for a drama series
|The White Lotus- Mike White
|Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
|Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
|Outstanding writing for a variety series
|Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
|Outstanding writing for a variety special
|Lucy And Desi
|Outstanding writing for a nonfiction program
|Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
|Outstanding competition program
|Queer Eye
|Structured reality program
|Love on the Spectrum
|Unstructured reality program
|RuPaul- RuPaul's Drag Race
|Host for a reality or competition program
|Saturday Night Live
|Variety sketch show
|The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre- Snoop Dogg- Mary J. Blige- Eminem- Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent
|Variety special (live)
|Adele: One Night Only
|Variety special (pre-recorded)
|Carpool Karaoke: The Series
|Short form comedy, drama or variety series
|Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
|Short form nonfiction or reality series
|George Carlin's American Dream
|Documentary or nonfiction special
|The Beatles: Get Back
|Documentary or nonfiction series
|When Claude Got Shot
|Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking
|Tim Robinson- I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
|Actor in a short form comedy or drama series
|Patricia Clarkson- State of the Union
|Actress in a short form comedy or drama series
|Arcane
|Animated program
|Love- Death + Robots
|Short form animated program
|Chadwick Boseman- What If...?
|Character voice-over performance
|Barack Obama- Our Great National Parks
|Narrator
|Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
|Hosted nonfiction series or special
|Ted Lasso- MJ Delaney
|Outstanding directing for a comedy series
|Squid Game- Hwang Dong-hyuk
|Outstanding directing for a drama series
|The White Lotus- Mike White
|Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
|A Black Lady Sketch Show- Bridget Stokes
|Outstanding directing for a variety series
|Adele: One Night Only- Paul Dugdale
|Outstanding directing for a variety special
|The Beatles: Get Back- Peter Jackson
|Outstanding directing for a documentary/nonfiction program
|Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls- Nneka Onuorah
|Outstanding directing for a reality program
74th Emmy Awards 2022: List of nominations
Given below is a list of some renowned categories in the 74th Emmy Awards 2022.
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart (Hacks), Rachel Brosnahan(The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great)
and Isa Rae(Insecure)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, (Ted Lasso), Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult, (The Great), Steve Martin(Only Murders in the Building) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Outstanding comedy series: Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows
.
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie: Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), and Sebastian Stan(Pam & Tommy)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or a movie: Amanda Seyfried(The Dropout), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Toni Collette (The Staircase), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)and Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Outstanding limited or anthology series: The White Lotus, Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna and Pam & Tommy
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Zendaya (Euphoria), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game), Jason Bateman(Ozark), Brian Cox Succession, Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance) and Jeremy Strong(Succession)
Outstanding drama series: Succession, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets
Supporting actor in a comedy series: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Toheeb Jimoh(Ted Lasso), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Henry Winkler (Barry)and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting actress in a comedy series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary Alex Borstein) and (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple(Ted Lasso) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Overall, there are 40-plus categories, where writers, actors, directors and editors were awarded for their remarkable work from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor