How Amitabh Bachchan brought magic of maar-dhaad-boxingbaazi to a multiplex
Business Standard

Akshay Kumar lights up screens on Diwali; Ram Setu second-highest opener

His film Ram Setu is likely to touch Rs 75-80 crore in collections by Sunday-end; star's past Diwali releases have also clicked

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Have Salman, Shah Rukh lost their mojo at box-office?
After Ram Setu, Kumar will not have any more film releases this year. His next big projects are scheduled for 2023

Bollywood, which is struggling with a spate of flops, has found some relief thanks to a rescue act by Akshay Kumar. The actor’s latest release, Ram Setu, which released on Tuesday, became the second-highest Hindi opening day grosser in 2022 after Brahmastra.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 20:20 IST

