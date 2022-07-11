Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 releases today, to be streamed on Netflix

Finally, the wait for the second part of Better Call Saul's Season 6 has come to an end. Better Call Saul Season 6, Part 2 released on July 11 in the US and will be available to Hulu subscribers at the usual time of 9/8c on the AMC network.
The finale season of this nail-biting show will also be available on Netflix. Simultaneously, it will be available on AMC and AMC+ and the viewers can rent or buy it from Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, and Vudu.
Ever since Part 1 Season 6 came to an end on 23rd May, fans of Better Call Saul have been waiting for updates on the final part and its release date. The official Twitter handle of Better Call Saul also confirmed the news of its release date in a series of tweets.
Try to remember the good times.— Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 7, 2022
The final season of #BetterCallSaul returns Monday at 9pm on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2vPJzJXlc
Given that the last episode of Part 1 Season 6 ended on a massive cliffhanger, the fans are now anticipating the plotlines of the much-awaited show. By the looks of it. the characters and story are upping the stakes even higher for the finale season.
Better Call Saul is the prequel to the award-winning series Breaking Bad. It is set 6 years before Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) became Walter White's lawyer.
Better Call Saul's Season 6 Part 2 will be available to viewers in India for streaming on July 12. The upcoming and final season is expected to pick up from the finale episode of the first part, titled Plan and Execution, released on 23 May 2022. According to a report, part 2 of Better Call Saul's sixth season will have 6 episodes, with an average runtime of approximately 45-57 minutes.
The finale season was promoted with the tagline, “Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is. Don’t miss the premiere of Better Call Saul’s final season." Check out the official trailer of Better Call Saul Season 6 below:
