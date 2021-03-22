Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday took to social media to inform that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Positive ho gaya, Dua karo," Kartik shared on Instagram and Twitter, informing netizens about his health.

Commenting on his posts, fans expressed concern and prayers for his speedy recovery.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming horror comedy film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" where he features alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Shoot for the Anees Bazmee directorial has already been delayed several times due to Covid. It is now being speculated that shoot will again be halted with the lead actor falling sick.

The film is a sequel to 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and is slated to hit theatres in November.

Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka" which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

