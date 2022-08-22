George R.R. Martin wanted 'GoT' to run for '10 Seasons at least': Report

-
ALSO READ
HBOMax crashes as Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon premieres
When and where to watch House of the Dragon, prequel to Game of Thrones?
Aston Martin CEO to step down, be replaced by ex-Ferrari chief
Warmer summers threaten Antarctica's giant ice shelves: Study
'Dune' leads with sound, score, editing and cinematography Oscars
-
'Game of Thrones' novelist George R.R. Martin has spoken about network HBO's franchise, which is adapted from his hit book series. He shared that he advocated for many more seasons for the series, giving the storytelling a larger canvas.
Although 'Game of Thrones' was a superlative hit for HBO, becoming an Emmy darling and garnering a massive fanbase over the years, series co-creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss elected to end the series after eight seasons. He spoke to The Wall Street Journal, reports Variety.
"I was saying it needs to be 10 seasons at least and maybe 12, 13. I lost that one," he said.
Ultimately, Martin didn't have much say in the final stretch of 'Game of Thrones', as the events of the series stretched beyond the storyline established by books he has published so far.
"I had no contribution to the later seasons except, you know, inventing the world, the story and all the characters," he said.
"I believe I have more influence now (on 'House of the Dragona')than I did on the original show."
Martin also spoke about the unconventional process for developing a spinoff of the main series 'House of The Dragon', in which five teams developing separate concepts visited Martin in Santa Fe to pitch their respective visions.
"It was like we were in the NFL playoffs and I'm coaching all the teams," he said. "Emotionally, that was a little odd."
Notably, HBO shelved one concept after producing a pilot, which starred Naomi Watts and reportedly cost nearly $30 million.
Martin apparently had reservations about the concept before it was shot, given that it was set in "an ancient era only briefly described" in his work.
--IANS
dc/kvd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor