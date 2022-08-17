Better Call Saul Finale: Saul Goodman's story ends after 13 years

The last episode of Better Call Saul, a spin-off of the highly-acclaimed show Breaking Bad, concluded on Thursday after six seasons. Better Call Saul is a prequel and sequel to Breaking Bad.

The last episode of season six was released on on Thursday. Users can now stream all the episodes of Better Call Saul on . The series was created by writer-directors Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

The show is set primarily in the first half of the 2000s in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Also Read | Sachet subscription for Rs 10/movie on Netflix not very far: PayNearby MD

The final episode of Better Call Saul marked the ending of a 13-year-long journey of Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk. Saul is a corrupt American lawyer who represents criminals as he keeps getting more involved in the city's criminal underworld.

The Breaking Bad spin-off concludes with Saul ending up in prison. After confessing to his crimes, Jimmy McGill gets sentenced to 86 years.

The critically-acclaimed show, with a total run of 63 episodes spread over six seasons, had a surprise for the fans as Breaking Bad characters Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) made a comeback to the show.

Making her first appearance since Breaking Bad, Marie Schrader, played by Betsy Brandt, returns to put Saul away for good this time.

Better Call Saul has been nominated for a Peabody Award, 46 Primetime Emmy Awards, 15 Writers Guild of America Awards, 14 Critics' Choice Television Awards, six Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.