HBOMax crashes as Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon premieres

The much-anticipated prequel to the show Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, released on HBOMax, and DisneyPlus Hotstar today, Monday at 6.30 am. The prequel, House of the Dragon, is premiering three years after the end of . It is based on portions of George RR Martin’s 2018 novel 'Fire and Blood.'The show is created by Martin and Ryan J Condal, and is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one of the biggest TV shows of the last decade. House of the Dragon focuses on House Targaryen as the show will chart the Targaryen war of succession, which is also called “Dance of the Dragons”.

The show stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, and Steve Toussaint in lead roles among others.

The show began filming in 2020 in the United Kingdom. The weekly inaugural season comprises 10 episodes.

The story of the House Targaryen came back to screen after three years as the finale of the premiered on May 19, 2019 after running for 8 years from 2011.

Soon after the release of the much-awaited show, Max crashed.

Downdetector.com reported that over 3,000 users were facing issues with the streaming website. A lot of users took to users to report the issue. When a user tweeted that the site has crashed for them, Max replied "We're aware some users may be encountering issues at the moment. Please try closing the app and restarting to see if this helps. Reach back out right away if you still have trouble. Thanks! ^TW."



In India, the show can be stream on DisneyPlus Hotstar, at 6:30 am every Monday. The much-anticipated prequel is expected to showcase the storyline of how the strongest empire of Westeros was forged. It will be interesting to see how the makers of the show live up to the expectation of viewers, given the poor response to the rushed ending of last season of .

The ending of Game of Thrones did not sit well with most fans. So much so that most of the fans are waiting for George RR Martin to release the last book of the series and accept that as the official ending. All this is expected to make House of the Dragon an interesting watch.