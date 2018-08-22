JUST IN
In pictures: Stunning collections on display at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Starting from August 22, the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 will treat fashionistas to over 40 shows in the span of five days. Here is a look at some of the collections that will be on display this LFW

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

Photo: Lakmé Fashion Week/ twitter

Fashion designer Mohammed Mazhar was inspired by the saviour of cloth – the 'Rafugar' . The collection will showcase lots of Rafugar-inspired embroideries in a red, black and white colour palette at Lakmé Fashion Week.

 

Photo: Lakmé Fashion Week/ twitter

Untitled Co., Studio Metallurgy and Divya Sheth will showcase their collections as part of The Elle Graduate Winners show at Lakmé Fashion Week W/F'18 

 

Photo: Lakmé Fashion Week/ twitter

The Digital Empowerment Foundation will present Artisans Of Digital Age – a digitally driven designer-artisan collaboration with  Pallavi Dhyani  Barabanki's showcase of cotton gamcha textiles on Sustainable Fashion Day at LFW.

 

Photo: Lakmé Fashion Week/ twitter

BOBO Calcutta creates breakthrough rebel art, weaved into the quintessential Calcutta chromosome. Their LFW 18 collection as part of the gender bender showcase will spotlight prints that represent liberation and one’s right to love freely

 

Photo: Lakmé Fashion Week/ twitter

 

Amit Aggarwal collection emulates the feeling of movement, innovation in form and a feeling of luxury. The collection at LFW will bring together sophisticated new age materials and craftsmanship to create a unique aesthetic vision

 

 

Photo: Lakmé Fashion Week/ twitter

Kartikeya's collection 'Heroine of the Opera' emulates an old world nostalgia interspersed with the powerful theatrics of the European opera culture in the late 1700s. The collection at LFW will also showcase ornate footwear by online store Misfit Panda

 

Photo: Lakmé Fashion Week/ twitter

 

'Twin queen' is Armaan Randhawa's dedication to late designer Alexander McQueen. His Lakmé Fashion Week 18 collection will showcase minimal, boxy and heavily embroidered silhouettes with edgy artwork.

 

 

Photo: Lakmé Fashion Week/ twitter

Vrisa by Rahul and Shikha will present 'Bukhara' collection of delicate hand embroideries and comfortable silhouettes at Lakmé Fashion Week.


First Published: Wed, August 22 2018. 12:59 IST

