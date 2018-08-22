In pictures: Stunning collections on display at Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Fashion designer Mohammed Mazhar was inspired by the saviour of cloth – the 'Rafugar' . The collection will showcase lots of Rafugar-inspired embroideries in a red, black and white colour palette at Lakmé Fashion Week.
Untitled Co., Studio Metallurgy and Divya Sheth will showcase their collections as part of The Elle Graduate Winners show at Lakmé Fashion Week W/F'18
The Digital Empowerment Foundation will present Artisans Of Digital Age – a digitally driven designer-artisan collaboration with Pallavi Dhyani Barabanki's showcase of cotton gamcha textiles on Sustainable Fashion Day at LFW.
BOBO Calcutta creates breakthrough rebel art, weaved into the quintessential Calcutta chromosome. Their LFW 18 collection as part of the gender bender showcase will spotlight prints that represent liberation and one’s right to love freely
Kartikeya's collection 'Heroine of the Opera' emulates an old world nostalgia interspersed with the powerful theatrics of the European opera culture in the late 1700s. The collection at LFW will also showcase ornate footwear by online store Misfit Panda
Vrisa by Rahul and Shikha will present 'Bukhara' collection of delicate hand embroideries and comfortable silhouettes at Lakmé Fashion Week.