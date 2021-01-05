'Intense, talented': Report crowns Radhika Apte as 'queen of OTT'

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pushes up OTT subscription growth by 60%: BCG report
Rs 8,000 cr online streaming industry stares at regulatory challenges
Digital news portals, OTT platforms like Netflix now under govt regulation
India OTT market to become sixth-largest by 2024, says PwC report
Brands banking on direct-to-digital movie releases are gaining traction
-
Radhika Apte is the leading star of Indian OTT platforms for her "oomph" and talent, outpacing her peers and competitors to top the Indian Institute of Human Brands' (IIHB) report.
The report titled 'OTT Queens--The New Oomph Brigade' covered 50 "leading ladies" on multiple OTT and video streaming platforms. The report surveyed 883 respondents using IIHB’s TIARA research methodology.
Apte scored 9 out of 10 in the "oomph" rating, the highest among the "leading ladies". "The Apte magic has only grown over the past few months. She has the oomph, she has the sex appeal she has the intensity, and she has the talent. Radhika Apte looks like a winner all the way," said Dr Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of IIHB, the report.
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who returned to acting as lead star of Hotstar’s web series 'Aarya', came second behind Apte. "She (Sen) is looking good. She is supremely self-confident. Looks like her OTT innings will be better than her Bollywood years," said Goyal.
Nora Fatehi came third in the rankings with an above generous score of 8.5, tied with Sushmita Sen. She was seen in an unusual role in the movie My Birthday Song on Netflix and next will be seen in upcoming movie Bhuj starring Ajay Devgn.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor