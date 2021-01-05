'Intense, talented': Report crowns Radhika Apte as 'queen of OTT'

is the leading star of Indian platforms for her "oomph" and talent, outpacing her peers and competitors to top the Indian Institute of Human Brands' (IIHB) report.



The report titled ' Queens--The New Oomph Brigade' covered 50 "leading ladies" on multiple and video streaming platforms. The report surveyed 883 respondents using IIHB’s TIARA research methodology.





Apte scored 9 out of 10 in the "oomph" rating, the highest among the "leading ladies". "The Apte magic has only grown over the past few months. She has the oomph, she has the sex appeal she has the intensity, and she has the talent. looks like a winner all the way," said Dr Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of IIHB, the report.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who returned to acting as lead star of Hotstar’s web series 'Aarya', came second behind Apte. "She (Sen) is looking good. She is supremely self-confident. Looks like her OTT innings will be better than her Bollywood years," said Goyal.





Nora Fatehi came third in the rankings with an above generous score of 8.5, tied with She was seen in an unusual role in the movie My Birthday Song on Netflix and next will be seen in upcoming movie Bhuj starring Ajay Devgn.