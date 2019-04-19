'Kalank' lays out a beautiful world that unremarkable story doesn't deserve

Every festival in fictitious Husnabad of the 1940s is celebrated with such enthusiasm that the streets get jammed with dancers in bright costumes as far as the eye can see. Abhishek Varman explores the depth of set designs so well that it would have been easy to lose oneself in Kalank, his second film after 2 States, had it not been for its myopic grandeur.

The film feels like it was visualised on a digital storyboard but not read on paper as a coherent script. Husnabad is part Lucknow and part ancient Greece. It reminds you of Bajirao Mastani and Devdas (the one that released in ...