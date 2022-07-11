Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore near Shah Rukh's Mannat

-
ALSO READ
NFTs of Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket movie '83' hit collectibles market
Bollywood actors among those who breached ASCI influencer ad guidelines
Bollywood stars falter as South Indian movies crack the box-office code
A new bankable star on the Bollywood block? Kartik Aaryan tastes success
When is it time to change your celebrity?
-
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to become the neighbour of Shah Rukh Khan as the Padmavat star has reportedly bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex in Mumbai's Bandra worth Rs 119 crore.
Singh has bought the quadruplex nearby SRK's Mannat along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP.
The new luxury quadruplex of Singh, husband of actor Deepika Padukone, is reportedly spread across the 16th 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society. The property has a carpet area of 11,266 sq ft, while it has an exclusive terrace of 1,300 sq ft. The house, which offers an unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea, will also give the owner access to 19 car parking spaces in the building.
The luxurious quadruplex, if calculated per sq ft rate without the terrace area, is worth Rs 1.05 lakh per sq ft.
Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP on July 8 registered the agreement of sale for the purchase of a quadruplex located on BJ Road in Bandra's Bandstand, showed documents provided by Indextap.com.
The documentation, carried out on July 6, showed that the seller was Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP, while the buyer was Bhavnani's firm. On behalf of Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, Singh's father Bhavnani signed the documents.
Singh, according to documents, paid Rs 118.94 crore for the quadruplex while the stamp duty paid for the registration was Rs 7.13 crore.
Last year, the Bajirao Mastani couple bought a bungalow in Alibaug worth Rs 22 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor