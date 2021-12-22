JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

'Pushpa' tops biggest theatrical opening weekends of 2021 in India
Business Standard

Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama '83' declared tax free in Delhi

The film chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship

Topics
Ranveer Singh | Delhi | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ranveer Singh

Filmmaker Kabir Khan's much-awaited cricket drama "83", headlined by actor Ranveer Singh, has been declared tax free in Delhi, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, "83" will arrive in cinema halls on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, took to Twitter and thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the decision.

"#83 declared tax free in Delhi. Thank you@ArvindKejriwal ji ,@msisodia ji for your support," the tweet read.

The film also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

Actor Deepika Padukone features in a special role in the film, playing Romi, Kapil's wife.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 22 2021. 01:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
.