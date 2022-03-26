'RRR' smashes box office records, earns Rs 233 cr worldwide on Day 1

-
ALSO READ
Based on 'RRR' advance bookings, analysts say it will make Rs 600-700 crore
Rajamouli directorial 'RRR' to hit the big screen on March 18, or April 28
Andhra Pradesh to allow higher ticket prices for 'RRR' for first 10 days
TDP breaks silence on Jagan govt's move to create NTR district
Rise of the South: Telugu cinema sets Indian box office on fire
-
Director S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', featuring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, has shattered records at the box office to emerge as India's biggest blockbuster.
Well-known trade expert Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted, "'RRR' smashes all records on Day 1. Overtakes 'Baahubali 2'.'RRR' is now number one opener of Indian cinema. The worldwide Day One business [Gross BOC]: ? 223 crore. S S Rajamouli is competing with himself."
The industry expert also put out a poster that confirmed the number.
Taran went on to point out that 'RRR's overwhelming success had impacted the collections of 'The Kashmir Files'.
Stating that 'RRR' had opened to record numbers in New Zealand and Australia, the industry expert said that in Australia, the film overtook 'The Batman' to claim the Number one spot on Friday.
He said the film had collected Rs 4.03 crores in Australia and Rs 37.07 lakhs in New Zealand and that the film had taken an 'earth-shattering start' in the United States as well.
"'RRR': It's a Tsunami 'RRR' takes an earth-shattering start in the USA," he said and pointed out that the film had collected $3,198,766 from the preview collections on Thursday in the US.
In Canada, the film made $270,361. In North America as a whole, the film made Rs 26.46 crore while in the UK, it made Rs 2.40 crore.
--IANS
mani/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor